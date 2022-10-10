Proffitt & Goodson Inc. Has $194,000 Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Proffitt & Goodson Inc. raised its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 243.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 707 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rinkey Investments acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Tobam purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 135.0% during the 1st quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 94 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. 68.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total transaction of $4,000,689.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,917,927.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total transaction of $4,000,689.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,917,927.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total transaction of $300,590.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,857,646.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Stock Performance

NYSE:HD opened at $284.32 on Monday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $264.51 and a 12-month high of $420.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $291.07 billion, a PE ratio of 17.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $295.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $295.84.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $5.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.95 by $0.10. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.88% and a negative return on equity of 3,166.43%. The firm had revenue of $43.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.53 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, August 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to repurchase up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 46.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on HD. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Home Depot to $327.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Home Depot in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $285.00 price target on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot to $334.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $365.68.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

