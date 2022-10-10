Puma Se (OTCMKTS:PUMSY) Receives $105.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Puma Se (OTCMKTS:PUMSY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $105.00.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PUMSY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Puma from €110.00 ($112.24) to €90.00 ($91.84) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on shares of Puma from €95.00 ($96.94) to €82.00 ($83.67) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Puma from €109.00 ($111.22) to €105.00 ($107.14) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th.

Puma Stock Down 7.8 %

PUMSY stock opened at $4.50 on Friday. Puma has a 52-week low of $4.39 and a 52-week high of $13.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.79.

Puma Company Profile

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, Greater China, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

