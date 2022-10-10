Q1 2023 Earnings Forecast for ACV Auctions Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:ACVA)

ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for ACV Auctions in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Colantuoni now expects that the company will earn ($0.17) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.16). Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for ACV Auctions’ current full-year earnings is ($0.71) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for ACV Auctions’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.25) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.12 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on ACVA. JMP Securities reduced their target price on ACV Auctions from $20.00 to $10.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on ACV Auctions from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their target price on ACV Auctions to $22.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ACV Auctions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.08.

Shares of ACV Auctions stock opened at $8.58 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.62 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.31. ACV Auctions has a fifty-two week low of $6.10 and a fifty-two week high of $22.82.

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $115.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.10 million. ACV Auctions had a negative return on equity of 17.47% and a negative net margin of 25.63%. The company’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in ACV Auctions by 218.2% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 11,490,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,176,000 after buying an additional 7,878,928 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in ACV Auctions by 14.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,143,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,417,000 after buying an additional 1,166,390 shares during the period. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT raised its position in ACV Auctions by 30.4% during the second quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 5,045,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,999,000 after buying an additional 1,175,473 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in ACV Auctions by 29.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,639,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,705,000 after buying an additional 1,047,520 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in ACV Auctions by 304.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,098,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,724,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579,823 shares during the last quarter. 66.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACV Auctions Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. It also provides data services that offer insights into the condition and value of used vehicles, as well as offers customer financing services. ACV Auctions Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.

