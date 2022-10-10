Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) Reduced by Jefferies Financial Group

Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Yelp in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill now expects that the local business review company will post earnings per share of $0.33 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.37. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Yelp’s current full-year earnings is $0.63 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Yelp’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.43 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.78 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.46 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.23 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on YELP. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Yelp from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Yelp from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Yelp from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Yelp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Yelp from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Yelp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

Yelp Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:YELP opened at $35.33 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.08 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.29. Yelp has a one year low of $26.28 and a one year high of $41.28.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The local business review company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $298.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $284.30 million. Yelp had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 6.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Yelp

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Yelp in the first quarter worth $65,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Yelp by 45.8% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,602 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 1,131 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Yelp by 16.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,033 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Yelp by 12.3% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,930 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Yelp by 33.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,944 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. 93.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Yelp

In other news, COO Joseph R. Nachman sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.14, for a total transaction of $186,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 314,913 shares in the company, valued at $9,806,390.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Yelp news, CFO David A. Schwarzbach sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.87, for a total value of $75,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 199,058 shares in the company, valued at $7,538,326.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Joseph R. Nachman sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.14, for a total transaction of $186,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 314,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,806,390.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,547 shares of company stock worth $1,004,778 over the last three months. 7.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Yelp Company Profile

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

