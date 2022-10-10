Q1 2024 Earnings Estimate for Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC) Issued By Barrington Research

Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Barrington Research issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Landec in a report released on Friday, October 7th. Barrington Research analyst M. Petusky forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of ($0.12) for the quarter. Barrington Research currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Landec’s current full-year earnings is ($0.10) per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Landec’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.13 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.27 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Stephens began coverage on Landec in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Landec from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday.

Landec Stock Down 5.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LNDC opened at $8.24 on Monday. Landec has a 1 year low of $7.65 and a 1 year high of $12.04. The company has a market cap of $243.87 million, a PE ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.02 and its 200 day moving average is $10.04.

Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. Landec had a negative return on equity of 15.58% and a negative net margin of 36.49%. The firm had revenue of $47.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.78 million.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Keene & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Landec by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. now owns 22,745 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 4,790 shares in the last quarter. Lewis Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Landec by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Lewis Capital Management LLC now owns 35,760 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 7,460 shares in the last quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Landec by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 1,871,881 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,676,000 after purchasing an additional 75,517 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Landec by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 115,612 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 7,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in shares of Landec by 209.6% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 24,576 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 16,639 shares in the last quarter. 85.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Landec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells differentiated health and wellness products for food and biomaterials markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through Lifecore, Curation Foods, and Other segments. The Lifecore segment engages in the manufacture of pharmaceutical-grade sodium hyaluronate (HA) in bulk form, as well as formulated and filled syringes and vials for injectable products used in treating a range of medical conditions and procedures.

