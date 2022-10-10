Q2 2023 Earnings Forecast for SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for SMART Global in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Lipacis now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.40 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.58. The consensus estimate for SMART Global’s current full-year earnings is $1.50 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for SMART Global’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.54 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.69 EPS.

Get SMART Global alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on SMART Global from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on SMART Global from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Barclays dropped their price target on SMART Global from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. TheStreet cut SMART Global from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on SMART Global from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, SMART Global presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.83.

SMART Global Stock Performance

SGH opened at $14.19 on Monday. SMART Global has a 12-month low of $13.84 and a 12-month high of $37.25. The stock has a market cap of $709.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.13 and a 200-day moving average of $20.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 4th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.15. SMART Global had a return on equity of 42.03% and a net margin of 3.66%. The company had revenue of $437.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $440.01 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SMART Global

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SGH. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of SMART Global by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,339,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,087,000 after purchasing an additional 57,953 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of SMART Global by 699.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 105,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,511,000 after buying an additional 92,562 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in SMART Global by 115.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 411,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,243,000 after purchasing an additional 220,663 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in SMART Global during the fourth quarter valued at about $11,215,000. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in SMART Global during the fourth quarter valued at about $257,000. Institutional investors own 52.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at SMART Global

In related news, CEO Mark Adams acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.10 per share, with a total value of $181,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 915,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,566,115.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other SMART Global news, CFO Ken Rizvi purchased 4,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.85 per share, with a total value of $75,862.50. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 125,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,237,461.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Adams acquired 10,000 shares of SMART Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.10 per share, for a total transaction of $181,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 915,255 shares in the company, valued at $16,566,115.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

About SMART Global

(Get Rating)

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures specialty solutions for the computing, memory, and LED markets in the United states, Brazil, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Memory Solutions, Intelligent Platforms Solutions, and LED Solutions segments. The company offers dynamic random access memory modules for desktops, notebooks, servers, and smartphones; embedded and removable flash memory products; and flash component products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SMART Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SMART Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.