Q3 2022 Earnings Estimate for Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for AON in a research report issued on Friday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst Y. Kinar now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $1.95 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.96. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $296.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for AON’s current full-year earnings is $13.18 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for AON’s Q1 2023 earnings at $4.94 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.74 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.17 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $4.10 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $13.95 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $5.49 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $3.10 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.54 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $15.85 EPS.

Get AON alerts:

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.06. AON had a return on equity of 204.19% and a net margin of 11.96%. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.29 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

AON Stock Performance

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on AON in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $301.00 target price for the company. Bank of America began coverage on AON in a report on Monday, September 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $294.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut AON from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $304.80.

Shares of NYSE:AON opened at $273.11 on Monday. AON has a twelve month low of $246.21 and a twelve month high of $341.98. The firm has a market cap of $57.61 billion, a PE ratio of 39.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.27, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $284.51 and a 200-day moving average of $286.39.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in AON in the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA bought a new stake in AON in the 4th quarter valued at $824,000. Sendero Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AON in the 4th quarter valued at $1,677,000. Allstate Corp boosted its stake in AON by 114.8% in the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 16,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,907,000 after purchasing an additional 8,726 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in AON by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 793,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $238,402,000 after purchasing an additional 31,053 shares during the period. 86.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Byron Spruell purchased 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $291.72 per share, with a total value of $116,688.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $800,187.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, General Counsel Darren Zeidel sold 111 shares of AON stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total transaction of $32,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 15,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,387,410. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Byron Spruell bought 400 shares of AON stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $291.72 per share, with a total value of $116,688.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $800,187.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

AON Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.14%.

AON Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.