Q3 2022 Earnings Estimate for Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST) Issued By DA Davidson

Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson raised their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Business First Bancshares in a research note issued to investors on Friday, October 7th. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons now forecasts that the company will earn $0.67 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.65. The consensus estimate for Business First Bancshares’ current full-year earnings is $2.46 per share.

Get Business First Bancshares alerts:

Separately, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Business First Bancshares from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th.

Business First Bancshares Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of BFST opened at $21.74 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $490.87 million, a P/E ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. Business First Bancshares has a 52 week low of $20.19 and a 52 week high of $29.50.

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $56.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.11 million. Business First Bancshares had a net margin of 21.55% and a return on equity of 10.74%.

Business First Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. Business First Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Business First Bancshares news, Director John P. Ducrest purchased 1,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.39 per share, with a total value of $40,043.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,259.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Denali Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Business First Bancshares by 60.0% during the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Business First Bancshares during the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Business First Bancshares by 65.3% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 2,065 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Business First Bancshares during the first quarter worth approximately $122,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Business First Bancshares during the second quarter worth approximately $174,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.70% of the company’s stock.

About Business First Bancshares

(Get Rating)

Business First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for b1BANK that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit products and services, including checking, demand, money market, time, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposits, remote deposit capture, and direct deposit services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Business First Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Business First Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.