Q3 2022 Earnings Estimate for Central Valley Community Bancorp Issued By DA Davidson (NASDAQ:CVCY)

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson lifted their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp in a note issued to investors on Friday, October 7th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $0.64 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.61. The consensus estimate for Central Valley Community Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $2.32 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Central Valley Community Bancorp’s FY2022 earnings at $2.35 EPS.

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.04. Central Valley Community Bancorp had a net margin of 31.00% and a return on equity of 12.14%. The business had revenue of $20.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.13 million.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp to $20.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th.

NASDAQ CVCY opened at $17.70 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $207.43 million, a P/E ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 0.76. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a 12-month low of $14.16 and a 12-month high of $23.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.89.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. Central Valley Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.02%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Walthausen & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 99,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,332,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $978,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 34,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 72.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 582.9% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.69% of the company’s stock.

Central Valley Community Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Central Valley Community Bank that provides various commercial banking services to small and middle-market businesses and individuals in the central valley area of California. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits; certificates of deposit; and non-interest-bearing demand deposits, as well as provides NOW and money market accounts.

