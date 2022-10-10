Q3 2022 Earnings Estimate for Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. Issued By Barrington Research (NASDAQ:CVGI)

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Barrington Research issued their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in a report released on Wednesday, October 5th. Barrington Research analyst G. Prestopino forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.24 per share for the quarter. Barrington Research currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Commercial Vehicle Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.77 per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Commercial Vehicle Group’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.82 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.08 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Commercial Vehicle Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th.

Commercial Vehicle Group Price Performance

CVGI opened at $4.48 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $149.65 million, a PE ratio of 8.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 3.17. Commercial Vehicle Group has a 1 year low of $4.27 and a 1 year high of $10.58.

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.04). Commercial Vehicle Group had a net margin of 1.72% and a return on equity of 16.93%. The business had revenue of $250.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.61 million.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Commercial Vehicle Group

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 133.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.12% of the company’s stock.

About Commercial Vehicle Group

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, produces, and sells components and assemblies in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific regions. It operates in four segments: Vehicle Solutions, Warehouse Automation, Electrical Systems, and Aftermarket & Accessories.

