Q3 2022 Earnings Estimate for MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of MercadoLibre in a report released on Wednesday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Colantuoni now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.06 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.40. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $970.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for MercadoLibre’s current full-year earnings is $7.57 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for MercadoLibre’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.73 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.52 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.61 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $3.63 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.36 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.68 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $9.28 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $15.20 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $21.20 EPS.
MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.75. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 19.66% and a net margin of 2.68%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS.
Shares of MercadoLibre stock opened at $881.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.27. MercadoLibre has a 1 year low of $600.68 and a 1 year high of $1,711.02. The company has a market capitalization of $44.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 186.47 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $919.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $879.86.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MercadoLibre during the 1st quarter worth $353,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in MercadoLibre by 58.1% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 220,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,129,000 after purchasing an additional 80,954 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in MercadoLibre by 147.0% during the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 368 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its position in MercadoLibre by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, SlateStone Wealth LLC purchased a new position in MercadoLibre in the 1st quarter valued at about $357,000. 89.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.
