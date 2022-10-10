Q3 2022 Earnings Estimate for Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK) Issued By DA Davidson

Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNKGet Rating) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson cut their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Origin Bancorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, October 7th. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.64 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.69. The consensus estimate for Origin Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $3.68 per share.

Separately, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Origin Bancorp to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th.

Origin Bancorp Stock Performance

Origin Bancorp stock opened at $38.95 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Origin Bancorp has a 12-month low of $36.80 and a 12-month high of $47.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $927.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 0.93.

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNKGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.02. Origin Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 31.83%. The business had revenue of $73.72 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share.

Origin Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 16th. Origin Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 14.60%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Origin Bancorp

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OBNK. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Origin Bancorp by 12.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,883,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,634,000 after buying an additional 210,740 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Origin Bancorp by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,161,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,135,000 after purchasing an additional 10,382 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Origin Bancorp by 116.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 648,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,157,000 after buying an additional 348,545 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Origin Bancorp by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 532,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,680,000 after purchasing an additional 87,818 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Origin Bancorp by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 294,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,453,000 after purchasing an additional 5,542 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.30% of the company’s stock.

Origin Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Origin Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients in Texas, Louisiana, and Mississippi. It offers noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers commercial real estate, construction and land development, consumer, residential real estate, commercial and industrial, mortgage warehouse, residential mortgage, and paycheck protection program loans.

Earnings History and Estimates for Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK)

