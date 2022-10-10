Q3 2022 Earnings Estimate for Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK) Issued By DA Davidson

Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson cut their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Origin Bancorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, October 7th. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.64 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.69. The consensus estimate for Origin Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $3.68 per share.

Get Origin Bancorp alerts:

Separately, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Origin Bancorp to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th.

Origin Bancorp Stock Performance

Origin Bancorp stock opened at $38.95 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Origin Bancorp has a 12-month low of $36.80 and a 12-month high of $47.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $927.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 0.93.

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.02. Origin Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 31.83%. The business had revenue of $73.72 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share.

Origin Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 16th. Origin Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 14.60%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Origin Bancorp

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OBNK. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Origin Bancorp by 12.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,883,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,634,000 after buying an additional 210,740 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Origin Bancorp by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,161,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,135,000 after purchasing an additional 10,382 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Origin Bancorp by 116.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 648,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,157,000 after buying an additional 348,545 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Origin Bancorp by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 532,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,680,000 after purchasing an additional 87,818 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Origin Bancorp by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 294,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,453,000 after purchasing an additional 5,542 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.30% of the company’s stock.

Origin Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Origin Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients in Texas, Louisiana, and Mississippi. It offers noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers commercial real estate, construction and land development, consumer, residential real estate, commercial and industrial, mortgage warehouse, residential mortgage, and paycheck protection program loans.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Origin Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Origin Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.