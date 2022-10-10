Q3 2022 Earnings Estimate for Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) Issued By DA Davidson

Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson boosted their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Synovus Financial in a report released on Friday, October 7th. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons now expects that the bank will earn $1.31 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.29. The consensus estimate for Synovus Financial’s current full-year earnings is $4.85 per share.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $60.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $57.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Synovus Financial to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Synovus Financial to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.85.

Shares of SNV stock opened at $40.06 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.36, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.36. Synovus Financial has a twelve month low of $34.15 and a twelve month high of $54.40.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.07. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 34.48% and a return on equity of 16.40%. The business had revenue of $522.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $518.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 13.6% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,312 shares of the bank’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 757 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 119.1% during the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 50,364 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,816,000 after buying an additional 27,381 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $1,047,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 58.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 42,360 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,541,000 after buying an additional 15,574 shares during the period. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.39%.

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

