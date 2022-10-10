Q3 2022 Earnings Forecast for Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Axalta Coating Systems in a note issued to investors on Friday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now expects that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings per share of $0.38 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.41. The consensus estimate for Axalta Coating Systems’ current full-year earnings is $1.56 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Axalta Coating Systems’ FY2022 earnings at $1.50 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on AXTA. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $25.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. StockNews.com downgraded Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $33.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Axalta Coating Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.73.

Axalta Coating Systems Stock Down 5.4 %

AXTA opened at $22.07 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. Axalta Coating Systems has a 12 month low of $20.95 and a 12 month high of $34.12.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 21.80% and a net margin of 4.49%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share.

Institutional Trading of Axalta Coating Systems

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FIFTHDELTA Ltd lifted its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 583.7% in the 1st quarter. FIFTHDELTA Ltd now owns 6,435,668 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $158,189,000 after acquiring an additional 5,494,317 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $78,617,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 9,486.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,215,898 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $48,993,000 after buying an additional 2,192,782 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,587,963 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $407,731,000 after buying an additional 1,589,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC raised its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 7,398,739 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $181,861,000 after buying an additional 1,420,653 shares during the last quarter.

About Axalta Coating Systems

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The company offers water and solvent-borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

