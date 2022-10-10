Q3 2022 Earnings Forecast for Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL) Issued By Capital One Financial

Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL – Get Rating) – Analysts at Capital One Financial upped their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Broadstone Net Lease in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 5th. Capital One Financial analyst C. Lucas now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.38 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.37. The consensus estimate for Broadstone Net Lease’s current full-year earnings is $1.48 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Broadstone Net Lease’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.49 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.39 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.57 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.40 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.59 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.64 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Broadstone Net Lease to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Broadstone Net Lease from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Broadstone Net Lease from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Broadstone Net Lease from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Broadstone Net Lease from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.40.

Shares of NYSE BNL opened at $15.47 on Monday. Broadstone Net Lease has a one year low of $14.99 and a one year high of $27.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.19 and a beta of 1.17.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Broadstone Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 147.95%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Broadstone Net Lease by 7.9% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 33,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after acquiring an additional 2,432 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Broadstone Net Lease by 3.8% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Broadstone Net Lease by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 698,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,639,000 after buying an additional 31,764 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in Broadstone Net Lease during the first quarter valued at $323,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Broadstone Net Lease by 22.0% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,308,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,068,000 after buying an additional 596,561 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.04% of the company’s stock.

BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.

