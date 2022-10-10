Q3 2022 Earnings Forecast for First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI) Issued By DA Davidson

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI – Get Rating) – Research analysts at DA Davidson lowered their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for First Guaranty Bancshares in a report released on Friday, October 7th. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $0.70 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.72. The consensus estimate for First Guaranty Bancshares’ current full-year earnings is $2.74 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for First Guaranty Bancshares’ FY2022 earnings at $2.73 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.65 EPS.

Separately, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of First Guaranty Bancshares to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th.

First Guaranty Bancshares Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ FGBI opened at $22.09 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.67. The company has a market cap of $236.74 million, a PE ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 0.45. First Guaranty Bancshares has a 52-week low of $18.15 and a 52-week high of $29.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $28.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.11 million. First Guaranty Bancshares had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 16.63%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FGBI. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares during the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in First Guaranty Bancshares during the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in First Guaranty Bancshares by 71.9% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 18,723 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 7,831 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in First Guaranty Bancshares by 29.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,693 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after buying an additional 12,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in First Guaranty Bancshares during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 13.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Marshall T. Reynolds sold 3,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.79, for a total transaction of $83,229.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 7,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $178,514.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders purchased 1,003 shares of company stock valued at $24,975 over the last three months. Insiders own 42.50% of the company’s stock.

First Guaranty Bancshares Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 23rd were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. First Guaranty Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.51%.

About First Guaranty Bancshares

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for First Guaranty Bank that provides commercial banking services in Louisiana and Texas. It offers various deposit products, including personal and business checking, savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as time deposits to consumers, small businesses, and municipalities.

