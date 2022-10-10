Q3 2022 Earnings Forecast for Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) Issued By DA Davidson

Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST – Get Rating) – Research analysts at DA Davidson increased their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Renasant in a research note issued to investors on Friday, October 7th. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.81 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.80. The consensus estimate for Renasant’s current full-year earnings is $2.92 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Renasant’s FY2023 earnings at $3.34 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on RNST. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Renasant to $32.50 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Renasant from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Hovde Group upgraded Renasant from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st.

NASDAQ RNST opened at $32.43 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.50 and a 200-day moving average of $31.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.07. Renasant has a 52 week low of $27.61 and a 52 week high of $40.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.08. Renasant had a return on equity of 7.10% and a net margin of 23.77%. The firm had revenue of $150.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.23 million.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its stake in Renasant by 279.3% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Renasant by 156.8% during the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 4,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Renasant during the 2nd quarter worth about $126,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Renasant by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Renasant in the 2nd quarter valued at about $191,000. 76.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. Renasant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.84%.

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank that provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

