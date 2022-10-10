Q3 2022 Earnings Forecast for ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. Issued By DA Davidson (NASDAQ:SFBS)

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS – Get Rating) – DA Davidson lifted their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for ServisFirst Bancshares in a report issued on Friday, October 7th. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $1.25 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.23. The consensus estimate for ServisFirst Bancshares’ current full-year earnings is $4.63 per share.

ServisFirst Bancshares Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of SFBS opened at $82.44 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of 19.87 and a beta of 0.98. ServisFirst Bancshares has a 1 year low of $72.80 and a 1 year high of $97.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.39.

ServisFirst Bancshares Dividend Announcement

ServisFirst Bancshares ( NASDAQ:SFBS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $125.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.00 million. ServisFirst Bancshares had a net margin of 46.52% and a return on equity of 19.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. ServisFirst Bancshares’s payout ratio is 22.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO William M. Foshee sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.89, for a total transaction of $278,670.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 265,747 shares in the company, valued at $24,685,238.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 8.31% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ServisFirst Bancshares

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in ServisFirst Bancshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,878,000. TownSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares during the first quarter worth approximately $6,658,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares during the first quarter worth approximately $476,000. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 87.4% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 27,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,581,000 after acquiring an additional 12,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares during the first quarter worth approximately $235,000. 64.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ServisFirst Bancshares

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides various banking services to individual and corporate customers. It accepts demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company's loan products include commercial lending products, such as seasonal, bridge, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

