Q3 2022 Earnings Forecast for The First Bancshares, Inc. Issued By DA Davidson (NASDAQ:FBMS)

The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS – Get Rating) – Analysts at DA Davidson lifted their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of First Bancshares in a research note issued to investors on Friday, October 7th. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons now anticipates that the bank will earn $0.74 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.72. The consensus estimate for First Bancshares’ current full-year earnings is $3.09 per share.

First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.02). First Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 29.88%. The firm had revenue of $50.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share.

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott cut First Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

FBMS opened at $30.36 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.60. First Bancshares has a 12-month low of $26.95 and a 12-month high of $42.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $729.49 million, a P/E ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 0.91.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Bancshares

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in First Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,360,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in First Bancshares by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 49,730 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,674,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in First Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $856,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in First Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $153,000. 55.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Bancshares Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This is a boost from First Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. First Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.68%.

The First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The First, A National Banking Association that provides general commercial and retail banking services. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking Division, and Holding Company. It offers deposit services, including checking, NOW, and savings accounts; other time deposits, such as daily money market accounts and longer-term certificates of deposit; and individual retirement and health savings accounts.

