Q3 2022 Earnings Forecast for Vermilion Energy Inc. Issued By Stifel Firstegy (NYSE:VET)

Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET – Get Rating) (TSE:VET) – Research analysts at Stifel Firstegy decreased their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Vermilion Energy in a research report issued on Thursday, October 6th. Stifel Firstegy analyst C. Kwong now expects that the oil and gas company will earn $1.25 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.27. Stifel Firstegy has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Vermilion Energy’s current full-year earnings is $7.03 per share. Stifel Firstegy also issued estimates for Vermilion Energy’s FY2022 earnings at $5.71 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$48.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of Vermilion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$32.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Vermilion Energy from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.44.

Shares of Vermilion Energy stock opened at $22.43 on Monday. Vermilion Energy has a 1-year low of $8.71 and a 1-year high of $30.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 2.40.

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET – Get Rating) (TSE:VET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The oil and gas company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $672.99 million for the quarter. Vermilion Energy had a net margin of 28.34% and a return on equity of 43.05%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.0628 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Vermilion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. Vermilion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.03%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VET. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Vermilion Energy in the first quarter worth $25,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Vermilion Energy in the first quarter worth $37,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vermilion Energy in the second quarter worth $46,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vermilion Energy by 8,245.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,757 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vermilion Energy in the second quarter worth $127,000. 24.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company owns 81% working interest in 636,714 net acres of developed land and 85% working interest in 301,026 net acres of undeveloped land in Canada; 130,715 net acres of land in the Powder River basin in the United States; 96% working interest in 248,873 net acres of developed land and 86% working interest in 134,160 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins in France; 53% working interest in 901,791 net acres of land in the Netherlands; 54,625 net developed acres and 920,723 net undeveloped acres in Germany; 975,375 net acres land in Croatia; 946,666 net acres land in Hungary; and 48,954 net acres land in Slovakia.

