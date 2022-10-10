Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited Increased by Analyst (NYSE:AEM)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) – Analysts at Cormark raised their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, October 7th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now anticipates that the mining company will post earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.35. The consensus estimate for Agnico Eagle Mines’ current full-year earnings is $2.25 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.03 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.47 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.87 EPS.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The mining company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.18. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 7.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion.

Agnico Eagle Mines Trading Down 5.5 %

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$100.00 to C$89.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$98.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Citigroup upgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.56.

AEM stock opened at $42.64 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.58. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.59. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 52 week low of $36.69 and a 52 week high of $67.14. The company has a market capitalization of $19.43 billion, a PE ratio of 24.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.92 and a beta of 0.76.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 968 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 90.4% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 476 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 19,835 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,016 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 62.0% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.62% of the company’s stock.

Agnico Eagle Mines Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 90.91%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. It operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. The company primarily produces and sells gold deposits, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

