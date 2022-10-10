Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited Raised by Cormark (TSE:AEM)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM – Get Rating) (NYSE:AEM) – Equities research analysts at Cormark boosted their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note issued on Friday, October 7th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.54 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.46. The consensus estimate for Agnico Eagle Mines’ current full-year earnings is $4.01 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.76 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.64 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.64 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AEM. Citigroup reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$50.00 price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Friday, September 30th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$75.00 to C$74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$89.00 to C$91.00 in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$79.67.

Shares of TSE AEM opened at C$58.57 on Monday. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 1 year low of C$48.88 and a 1 year high of C$84.66. The stock has a market cap of C$26.69 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$56.58 and a 200 day moving average of C$63.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.68, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM – Get Rating) (NYSE:AEM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported C$0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.74 by C$0.22. The company had revenue of C$2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.04 billion.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.29%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. It operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. The company primarily produces and sells gold deposits, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

