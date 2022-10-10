Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) Lifted by DA Davidson

BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson upped their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of BancFirst in a report issued on Friday, October 7th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $1.56 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.52. The consensus estimate for BancFirst’s current full-year earnings is $5.67 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for BancFirst’s FY2022 earnings at $5.74 EPS.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $129.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.40 million. BancFirst had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 31.27%.

BancFirst Stock Performance

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on BANF. StockNews.com upgraded BancFirst from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on BancFirst to $91.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th.

BANF opened at $89.96 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 19.02 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. BancFirst has a 1 year low of $61.48 and a 1 year high of $118.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.36.

BancFirst Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This is a positive change from BancFirst’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. BancFirst’s payout ratio is currently 33.83%.

Insider Activity at BancFirst

In related news, Director C L. Craig, Jr. sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.71, for a total value of $293,517.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 47,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,204,165.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other BancFirst news, Director Robin Noel Roberson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.67, for a total value of $533,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,493,380. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director C L. Craig, Jr. sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.71, for a total value of $293,517.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,204,165.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,840 shares of company stock valued at $3,215,961 in the last 90 days. 35.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BancFirst

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BancFirst by 54.0% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,399,358 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $325,353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192,658 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BancFirst by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,033,648 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $169,221,000 after acquiring an additional 31,248 shares during the period. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of BancFirst by 3.7% during the third quarter. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management now owns 1,111,349 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $100,266,000 after acquiring an additional 39,851 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of BancFirst by 7.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 853,690 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,343,000 after acquiring an additional 58,476 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of BancFirst by 5,622.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 409,162 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,161,000 after acquiring an additional 402,012 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.84% of the company’s stock.

BancFirst Company Profile

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. It operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, Pegasus Bank, and Other Financial Services segments. The company offers checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, sweep accounts, club accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as overdraft protection and auto draft services.

Further Reading

