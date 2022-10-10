Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Banner Co. Cut by Analyst (NASDAQ:BANR)

Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson reduced their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Banner in a research report issued on Friday, October 7th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.32 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.33. The consensus estimate for Banner’s current full-year earnings is $5.50 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Banner’s FY2023 earnings at $6.05 EPS.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.04. Banner had a net margin of 31.19% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The business had revenue of $156.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.56 EPS.

Banner Trading Down 2.3 %

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on BANR. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Banner from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Banner to $65.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Stephens upgraded shares of Banner from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Banner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ:BANR opened at $61.09 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 0.94. Banner has a 1 year low of $52.35 and a 1 year high of $66.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Banner by 1.3% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its stake in shares of Banner by 1.8% during the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 11,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Banner by 2.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Banner by 116.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its stake in shares of Banner by 2.0% during the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 14,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $787,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP James P.G. Mclean sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total transaction of $78,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,106,125. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Banner Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 1st. Banner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.77%.

About Banner

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that provide commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

