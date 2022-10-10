Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for BOK Financial Co. Raised by DA Davidson (NASDAQ:BOKF)

BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Rating) – DA Davidson lifted their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of BOK Financial in a report issued on Friday, October 7th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $2.06 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.03. The consensus estimate for BOK Financial’s current full-year earnings is $7.08 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for BOK Financial’s FY2022 earnings at $7.56 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.77 EPS.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The bank reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $442.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $419.97 million. BOK Financial had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 27.90%. BOK Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.40 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on BOKF. Stephens lifted their price target on BOK Financial from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on BOK Financial from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on BOK Financial from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of BOK Financial in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BOK Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:BOKF opened at $91.83 on Monday. BOK Financial has a 12-month low of $70.21 and a 12-month high of $120.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.13. The company has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a PE ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOKF. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 679 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of BOK Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,135,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of BOK Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,790,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of BOK Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in shares of BOK Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,227,000. 38.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Steven Bangert sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $380,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 69,927 shares in the company, valued at $6,643,065. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Steven G. Bradshaw sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.59, for a total value of $231,475.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 61,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,703,914.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven Bangert sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $380,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 69,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,643,065. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,500 shares of company stock valued at $866,475 in the last quarter. 56.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th were given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 15th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. BOK Financial’s payout ratio is 28.96%.

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

