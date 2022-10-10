Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Capital City Bank Group, Inc. Increased by DA Davidson (NASDAQ:CCBG)

Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG – Get Rating) – Analysts at DA Davidson boosted their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Capital City Bank Group in a note issued to investors on Friday, October 7th. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.68 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.65. The consensus estimate for Capital City Bank Group’s current full-year earnings is $2.41 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Capital City Bank Group’s FY2023 earnings at $3.42 EPS.

Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $53.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.20 million. Capital City Bank Group had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 15.95%.

Separately, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Capital City Bank Group to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th.

CCBG stock opened at $32.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $554.73 million, a P/E ratio of 16.44 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.05. Capital City Bank Group has a 52 week low of $24.43 and a 52 week high of $33.93.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Capital City Bank Group by 0.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 828,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,829,000 after acquiring an additional 3,768 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Capital City Bank Group by 2.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 615,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,215,000 after acquiring an additional 16,715 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Capital City Bank Group by 2.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 298,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,867,000 after acquiring an additional 6,763 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Capital City Bank Group by 6.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 199,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,250,000 after acquiring an additional 11,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. lifted its stake in Capital City Bank Group by 1.7% in the second quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 121,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,397,000 after acquiring an additional 2,063 shares during the last quarter. 44.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 9th. This is a boost from Capital City Bank Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. Capital City Bank Group’s payout ratio is 34.17%.

Capital City Bank Group, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Capital City Bank that provides a range of banking and banking-related services to individual and corporate clients. The company offers financing for commercial business properties, equipment, inventories, and accounts receivable, as well as commercial leasing and letters of credit; treasury management services; and merchant credit card transaction processing services.

