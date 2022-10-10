Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Colony Bankcorp, Inc. Raised by DA Davidson (NASDAQ:CBAN)

Colony Bankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAN – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson increased their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Colony Bankcorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, October 7th. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $0.37 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.36. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $16.75 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Colony Bankcorp’s current full-year earnings is $1.38 per share.

Colony Bankcorp Trading Down 2.2 %

NASDAQ CBAN opened at $13.25 on Monday. Colony Bankcorp has a fifty-two week low of $12.89 and a fifty-two week high of $19.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.57. The stock has a market cap of $233.90 million, a P/E ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 0.53.

Colony Bankcorp Announces Dividend

Colony Bankcorp ( NASDAQ:CBAN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.12). Colony Bankcorp had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 15.39%. The business had revenue of $29.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.46 million.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, August 6th were issued a $0.108 dividend. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. Colony Bankcorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.59%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Colony Bankcorp news, EVP M. Edward Jr. Hoyle acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.15 per share, for a total transaction of $28,300.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 22,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $323,143.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 3,470 shares of company stock worth $49,204. 7.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JCSD Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Colony Bankcorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,240,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Colony Bankcorp by 352.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 133,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,443,000 after purchasing an additional 103,841 shares during the period. Polaris Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Colony Bankcorp by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 464,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,664,000 after purchasing an additional 89,700 shares during the period. Prospector Partners LLC bought a new position in Colony Bankcorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $373,000. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Colony Bankcorp by 118.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 267,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,032,000 after buying an additional 145,004 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.05% of the company’s stock.

Colony Bankcorp Company Profile

Colony Bankcorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Colony Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial and consumer customers. The company offers various deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides loans to small and medium-sized businesses; residential and commercial construction, and land development loans; commercial real estate loans; commercial loans; agri-business and production loans; residential mortgage loans; home equity loans; and consumer loans.

