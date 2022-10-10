Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Crescent Point Energy Corp. Reduced by Stifel Firstegy (TSE:CPG)

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (TSE:CPG – Get Rating) (NYSE:CPG) – Equities research analysts at Stifel Firstegy cut their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Crescent Point Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, October 6th. Stifel Firstegy analyst C. Kwong now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.42 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.44. The consensus estimate for Crescent Point Energy’s current full-year earnings is $2.33 per share.
Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG – Get Rating) (NYSE:CPG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported C$0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.56 by C($0.09). The firm had revenue of C$1.32 billion during the quarter.
Crescent Point Energy Stock Performance
Shares of Crescent Point Energy stock opened at C$10.26 on Monday. Crescent Point Energy has a one year low of C$5.22 and a one year high of C$13.74. The company has a market cap of C$5.82 billion and a PE ratio of 3.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.96, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$9.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$9.66.
About Crescent Point Energy
Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. It's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.
