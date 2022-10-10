Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Crown Holdings, Inc. Cut by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:CCK)

Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Crown in a research note issued on Friday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $1.68 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.82. The consensus estimate for Crown’s current full-year earnings is $7.64 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Crown’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.69 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.49 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.86 EPS.

Get Crown alerts:

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.07. Crown had a negative net margin of 3.07% and a positive return on equity of 40.47%. The firm had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.14 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Crown Stock Down 3.3 %

CCK has been the subject of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Crown from $165.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Crown in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Crown from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Crown from $137.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Crown from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.70.

Shares of CCK stock opened at $81.13 on Monday. Crown has a 12 month low of $78.91 and a 12 month high of $130.42. The stock has a market cap of $9.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.56.

Crown Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Crown’s dividend payout ratio is -29.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Christy L. Kalaus sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total transaction of $46,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,894 shares in the company, valued at $459,546.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Crown

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CCK. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Crown by 13.7% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,326 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the period. Amundi raised its stake in shares of Crown by 2.8% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 1,280,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $111,941,000 after acquiring an additional 34,728 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Crown by 92.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Crown by 5.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 438,154 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,385,000 after acquiring an additional 24,353 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Crown by 78.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,429,818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $131,787,000 after acquiring an additional 629,607 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Crown Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food and beverage industries. The company also provides products for industrial products, such as steel and plastic strap consumables and equipment, paper-based protective packaging, and plastic film consumables and equipment to metals, food and beverage, construction, agricultural, corrugated, and general industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.