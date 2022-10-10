Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) Increased by DA Davidson

Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson boosted their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Enterprise Financial Services in a research note issued to investors on Friday, October 7th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now expects that the bank will post earnings of $1.25 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.24. The consensus estimate for Enterprise Financial Services’ current full-year earnings is $4.97 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Enterprise Financial Services’ FY2023 earnings at $5.30 EPS.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.06. Enterprise Financial Services had a net margin of 31.10% and a return on equity of 13.51%. The business had revenue of $123.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on EFSC. StockNews.com raised shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Enterprise Financial Services to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th.

Shares of Enterprise Financial Services stock opened at $44.70 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 1.12. Enterprise Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $39.63 and a fifty-two week high of $51.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.57 and a 200 day moving average of $45.14.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. This is an increase from Enterprise Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Enterprise Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.28%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFSC. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 12.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,825 shares of the bank’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 1,695 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Enterprise Financial Services during the 1st quarter worth about $215,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Enterprise Financial Services by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 829,536 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,063,000 after acquiring an additional 94,264 shares in the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in Enterprise Financial Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $997,000. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Enterprise Financial Services by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,924 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter. 69.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction and land development, residential real estate, agricultural, and consumer loans.

