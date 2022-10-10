Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) Raised by Analyst

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson raised their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for First Bancorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, October 7th. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons now expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.96 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.95. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for First Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $3.82 per share.

FBNC has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of First Bancorp from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of First Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th.

First Bancorp Stock Down 1.6 %

First Bancorp stock opened at $37.60 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.30. First Bancorp has a 52 week low of $32.90 and a 52 week high of $50.92.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.08. First Bancorp had a net margin of 29.83% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The business had revenue of $95.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.47 million.

First Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. First Bancorp’s payout ratio is 27.08%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other First Bancorp news, Director Mary Clara Capel sold 705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.70, for a total value of $26,578.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,077 shares in the company, valued at $455,302.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of First Bancorp

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 12.1% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 516,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,595,000 after purchasing an additional 55,544 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in First Bancorp by 13.3% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 27,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 3,272 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its position in First Bancorp by 4.6% during the first quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 21,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $912,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its position in First Bancorp by 4.6% during the second quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 274,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,570,000 after acquiring an additional 12,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in First Bancorp by 3.0% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 10,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 69.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses primarily in North Carolina and northeastern South Carolina. It accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificate of deposits and individual retirement accounts.

See Also

