Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) Raised by Analyst

First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson lifted their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for First Citizens BancShares in a report released on Friday, October 7th. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $19.31 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $18.97. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $950.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for First Citizens BancShares’ current full-year earnings is $76.87 per share.
First Citizens BancShares Stock Down 2.1 %
Shares of FCNCA stock opened at $825.66 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 0.99. First Citizens BancShares has a one year low of $598.01 and a one year high of $947.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $822.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $719.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.
First Citizens BancShares Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.37%.
Insider Buying and Selling at First Citizens BancShares
In other First Citizens BancShares news, insider Marisa Harney sold 657 shares of First Citizens BancShares stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $842.33, for a total value of $553,410.81. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $851,595.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 13.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Citizens BancShares
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FCNCA. Amitell Capital Pte Ltd purchased a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 880.0% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 49 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. 66.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
First Citizens BancShares Company Profile
First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.
Featured Stories
