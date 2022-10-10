Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR) Lowered by KeyCorp

Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp cut their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Integer in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 5th. KeyCorp analyst M. Mishan now anticipates that the medical equipment provider will earn $0.88 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.18. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Integer’s current full-year earnings is $3.77 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Integer’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.07 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.77 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.28 EPS.

Shares of ITGR opened at $51.34 on Monday. Integer has a fifty-two week low of $50.08 and a fifty-two week high of $95.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $65.83 and a 200 day moving average of $71.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.03 and a beta of 1.16.

Integer ( NYSE:ITGR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.14). Integer had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 9.50%. The business had revenue of $350.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $343.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, insider Carter Houghton sold 2,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.13, for a total transaction of $200,744.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,812.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Integer by 420.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 328 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Integer by 6,370.0% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 647 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO boosted its position in shares of Integer by 76.6% during the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 703 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Integer during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Integer during the first quarter valued at approximately $93,000. 99.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through Medical and Non-Medical segments. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

