Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Luther Burbank Co. Reduced by Analyst (NASDAQ:LBC)

Luther Burbank Co. (NASDAQ:LBC – Get Rating) – DA Davidson lowered their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Luther Burbank in a research note issued on Friday, October 7th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now expects that the company will earn $0.37 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.38. The consensus estimate for Luther Burbank’s current full-year earnings is $1.60 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Luther Burbank’s FY2022 earnings at $1.61 EPS.

Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.07. Luther Burbank had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 40.19%. The business had revenue of $47.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.30 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share.

Luther Burbank Trading Down 2.2 %

Separately, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Luther Burbank to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th.

LBC opened at $11.66 on Monday. Luther Burbank has a 52 week low of $11.59 and a 52 week high of $15.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.05. The firm has a market cap of $595.53 million, a P/E ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Luther Burbank Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. Luther Burbank’s payout ratio is currently 26.37%.

Institutional Trading of Luther Burbank

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LBC. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Luther Burbank in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Luther Burbank by 51.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Luther Burbank by 34.9% during the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Luther Burbank by 242.5% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in shares of Luther Burbank during the second quarter worth about $168,000. 14.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Luther Burbank Company Profile

Luther Burbank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Luther Burbank Savings that provides various banking products and services for real estate investors, professionals, entrepreneurs, depositors, and commercial businesses. The company offers interest and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts.

