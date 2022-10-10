Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. Reduced by Analyst (NYSE:MMC)

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note issued to investors on Friday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst Y. Kinar now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $1.12 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.14. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $181.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Marsh & McLennan Companies’ current full-year earnings is $6.80 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Marsh & McLennan Companies’ Q4 2022 earnings at $1.32 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $7.10 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.90 EPS.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.03. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 31.24%. The firm had revenue of $5.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on MMC. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $182.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $177.60.

NYSE MMC opened at $152.19 on Monday. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a 12 month low of $142.80 and a 12 month high of $183.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $76.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $162.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.51.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.60%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MMC. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. First Financial Corp IN increased its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 84.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 206.5% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

