Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) Lowered by DA Davidson

Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson decreased their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Southern First Bancshares in a research note issued to investors on Friday, October 7th. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.94 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.95. DA Davidson currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Southern First Bancshares’ current full-year earnings is $3.98 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Southern First Bancshares’ FY2022 earnings at $3.79 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.95 EPS.

Southern First Bancshares stock opened at $42.03 on Monday. Southern First Bancshares has a 1-year low of $41.60 and a 1-year high of $65.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $335.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.05.

Southern First Bancshares ( NASDAQ:SFST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.18). Southern First Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.93% and a net margin of 36.78%. The company had revenue of $27.15 million for the quarter.

In other Southern First Bancshares news, Director David G. Ellison acquired 1,000 shares of Southern First Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $43.20 per share, for a total transaction of $43,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 41,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,800,057.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SFST. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Southern First Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Southern First Bancshares by 80.4% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,862 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Southern First Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at $132,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Southern First Bancshares by 55.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 3,316 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Southern First Bancshares by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,032 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. 79.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Southern First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern First Bank that provides various banking products and services to general public in South Carolina, North Carolina, and Georgia. It operates through three segments: Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Corporate Operations.

