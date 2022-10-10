Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Lowered by Analyst

The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Boeing in a research report issued on Thursday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now forecasts that the aircraft producer will post earnings of $0.24 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.40. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Boeing’s current full-year earnings is ($1.95) per share.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Boeing from $214.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Boeing from $215.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Boeing from $188.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Boeing from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $219.00 to $209.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.07.

Boeing Price Performance

BA stock opened at $129.79 on Monday. Boeing has a 1-year low of $113.02 and a 1-year high of $233.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $152.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $151.44. The firm has a market cap of $77.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.50 and a beta of 1.42.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $16.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. Boeing’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Boeing

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BA. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Boeing by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,901,503 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,447,494,000 after buying an additional 2,781,349 shares during the period. Newport Trust Co raised its holdings in Boeing by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 44,678,806 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $6,108,487,000 after buying an additional 1,168,565 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 13,655,099 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,866,925,000 after purchasing an additional 913,386 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,674,287 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $6,065,627,000 after purchasing an additional 887,382 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing in the 1st quarter valued at about $135,429,000. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Boeing Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Recommended Stories

