Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group

W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of W. R. Berkley in a note issued to investors on Friday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst Y. Kinar now expects that the insurance provider will earn $0.71 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.73. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for W. R. Berkley’s current full-year earnings is $4.10 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for W. R. Berkley’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.12 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of W. R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of W. R. Berkley from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley to $83.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Argus started coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, W. R. Berkley currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.70.

W. R. Berkley Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WRB opened at $66.92 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.75 billion, a PE ratio of 14.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.60. W. R. Berkley has a twelve month low of $49.94 and a twelve month high of $72.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $65.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.70.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 17.26%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share.

Institutional Trading of W. R. Berkley

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WRB. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in W. R. Berkley in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in W. R. Berkley by 134.6% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its position in W. R. Berkley by 49.3% during the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 448 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in W. R. Berkley by 409.3% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 438 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in W. R. Berkley by 826.0% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 463 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at W. R. Berkley

In other news, Director Mark Ellwood Brockbank bought 1,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $61.85 per share, for a total transaction of $88,692.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $371,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 22.50% of the company’s stock.

W. R. Berkley Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 26th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 23rd. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio is 8.42%.

W. R. Berkley Company Profile

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

See Also

