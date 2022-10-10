Q4 2022 Earnings Estimate for AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for AXIS Capital in a research note issued to investors on Friday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst Y. Kinar now expects that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $1.77 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.73. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for AXIS Capital’s current full-year earnings is $6.40 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for AXIS Capital’s FY2023 earnings at $7.60 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut AXIS Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. StockNews.com upgraded AXIS Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, August 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on AXIS Capital from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AXIS Capital has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.33.

Shares of AXIS Capital stock opened at $49.59 on Monday. AXIS Capital has a twelve month low of $47.90 and a twelve month high of $61.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.25, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $52.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.03.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.20. AXIS Capital had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 8.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.00 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXS. US Bancorp DE raised its position in AXIS Capital by 447.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 487 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AXIS Capital during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of AXIS Capital by 125.2% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 804 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of AXIS Capital during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AXIS Capital during the second quarter worth about $65,000. 91.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. AXIS Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.54%.

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance products covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, and hull war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

