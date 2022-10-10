Q4 2022 Earnings Forecast for Sealed Air Co. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:SEE)

Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for Sealed Air in a research note issued to investors on Friday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $1.02 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.10. The consensus estimate for Sealed Air’s current full-year earnings is $4.13 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Sealed Air’s FY2023 earnings at $4.25 EPS.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.03. Sealed Air had a net margin of 9.56% and a return on equity of 320.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Sealed Air Trading Down 2.5 %

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $73.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Sealed Air from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $80.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.67.

SEE stock opened at $44.02 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.30, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $52.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.88. Sealed Air has a one year low of $43.62 and a one year high of $70.72. The stock has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.21.

Sealed Air Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio is 21.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Sealed Air news, CEO Edward L. Doheny II bought 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $56.95 per share, with a total value of $256,275.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 515,254 shares in the company, valued at $29,343,715.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Edward L. Doheny II acquired 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $56.95 per share, with a total value of $256,275.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 515,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,343,715.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Emile Z. Chammas acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $54.08 per share, with a total value of $54,080.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 208,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,257,346.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 7,000 shares of company stock valued at $395,640 over the last quarter. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SEE. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,393,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,241,033,000 after buying an additional 2,114,602 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Sealed Air by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,635,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $243,450,000 after purchasing an additional 417,485 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sealed Air during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $18,579,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Sealed Air by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,606,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $92,733,000 after purchasing an additional 319,528 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Sealed Air by 93.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 583,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,052,000 after purchasing an additional 282,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

Sealed Air Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

See Also

