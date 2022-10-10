Quipt Home Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:QIPT) Receives $10.45 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Quipt Home Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:QIPT – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.45.

QIPT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on Quipt Home Medical from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Quipt Home Medical from C$11.25 to C$11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 18th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of QIPT. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quipt Home Medical during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Quipt Home Medical by 24.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,437 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Quipt Home Medical by 1,709,900.0% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 17,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 17,099 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Quipt Home Medical by 59.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 29,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 11,096 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Quipt Home Medical by 13.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 33,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 4,050 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QIPT opened at $4.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.76. The company has a market cap of $143.49 million, a P/E ratio of 67.18 and a beta of 0.47. Quipt Home Medical has a 52-week low of $3.99 and a 52-week high of $6.99.

Quipt Home Medical Corp. provides in-home medical equipment and supplies, and respiratory and durable medical equipment in the United States. The company also offers management of various chronic disease states focusing on patients with heart and pulmonary disease, sleep disorders, reduced mobility, and other chronic health conditions.

