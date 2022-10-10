Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Receives $148.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $148.00.

RJF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Raymond James from $108.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. StockNews.com downgraded Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Raymond James from $138.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider James E. Bunn sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.75, for a total value of $427,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,251,998. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 10.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Raymond James

Raymond James Stock Performance

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Raymond James by 36.1% in the third quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,306 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Raymond James by 103.8% in the third quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $735,000 after acquiring an additional 3,790 shares during the last quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Raymond James by 35.9% in the third quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 1,469 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its stake in shares of Raymond James by 6.7% in the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pensionfund Sabic purchased a new stake in shares of Raymond James in the third quarter worth $1,482,000. 76.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RJF stock opened at $107.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.97. Raymond James has a fifty-two week low of $84.86 and a fifty-two week high of $117.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $105.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.30. The company has a market capitalization of $23.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 1.02.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. Raymond James had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 17.94%. Raymond James’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.83 EPS. Analysts expect that Raymond James will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Raymond James Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. Raymond James’s payout ratio is 19.37%.

About Raymond James

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

