Raymond James Trims K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT) Target Price to C$9.50

K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Raymond James from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

KNT has been the topic of a number of other reports. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$12.00 to C$11.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$10.50 to C$10.75 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$10.50 to C$10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$9.50 price objective on shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Haywood Securities upped their price objective on shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$10.88.

K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) Price Performance

K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) stock opened at C$7.99 on Friday. K92 Mining Inc. has a 52 week low of C$1.55 and a 52 week high of C$8.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$7.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$7.99. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.63 billion and a PE ratio of 32.48.

K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) Company Profile

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. Its principal property is the Kainantu property that covers an area of 725 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

