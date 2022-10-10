Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Shares Bought by ARGI Investment Services LLC

ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in Realty Income during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Rinkey Investments acquired a new position in Realty Income during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Realty Income during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Realty Income during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Realty Income during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on O. Raymond James reduced their price target on Realty Income from $78.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Realty Income from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Realty Income from $81.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Realty Income in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Realty Income presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.14.

Shares of Realty Income stock opened at $58.03 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $67.37 and its 200-day moving average is $68.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.91 billion, a PE ratio of 54.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Realty Income Co. has a 12-month low of $57.61 and a 12-month high of $75.40.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.248 per share. This represents a $0.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 281.13%.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

