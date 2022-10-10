Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) Given a GBX 7,600 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 7,600 ($91.83) price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

RB has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 8,500 ($102.71) price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Thursday, September 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 7,000 ($84.58) price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Friday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 6,900 ($83.37) price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Thursday. Barclays set a GBX 8,900 ($107.54) target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 6,400 ($77.33) target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Thursday, September 1st.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £48.36 billion and a PE ratio of 40.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.01, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.77. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 1-year low of GBX 5,782 ($69.86) and a 1-year high of GBX 8,020 ($96.91).

About Reckitt Benckiser Group

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

