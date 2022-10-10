Redfin Co. to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.81) Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:RDFN)

Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Redfin in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Colantuoni now expects that the company will earn ($0.81) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.85). Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $6.50 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Redfin’s current full-year earnings is ($2.92) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Redfin’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.72) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.67) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.82) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.17) EPS.

Get Redfin alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Redfin from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Compass Point raised their price target on Redfin to $9.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Truist Financial cut their price target on Redfin from $31.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. KeyCorp began coverage on Redfin in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on Redfin from $13.50 to $9.50 in a research note on Monday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.46.

Redfin Trading Down 10.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RDFN opened at $5.20 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $563.97 million, a P/E ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.84, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Redfin has a 1 year low of $5.20 and a 1 year high of $53.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.35.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $606.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $611.37 million. Redfin had a negative net margin of 9.00% and a negative return on equity of 80.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.29) earnings per share.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director James Slavet purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.40 per share, for a total transaction of $840,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 202,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,701,386.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Redfin news, insider Christian John Taubman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.99, for a total value of $59,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,928 shares in the company, valued at $257,138.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James Slavet purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.40 per share, for a total transaction of $840,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 202,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,701,386.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Redfin

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RDFN. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Redfin by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 120,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,638,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Redfin by 2.0% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 150,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,775,000 after buying an additional 3,013 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC grew its holdings in shares of Redfin by 100.0% during the first quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 15,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 7,950 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Redfin by 26.7% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 76,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,374,000 after buying an additional 16,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Redfin by 193.0% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 13,530 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.79% of the company’s stock.

About Redfin

(Get Rating)

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Redfin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redfin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.