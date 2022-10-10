Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) Shares Sold by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp cut its position in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,966 shares of the company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $1,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of REG. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Regency Centers during the 4th quarter worth $1,219,112,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Regency Centers by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,923,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,927,000 after purchasing an additional 890,452 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Regency Centers by 42.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,501,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,456,000 after purchasing an additional 750,120 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Regency Centers by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,670,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,331,505,000 after purchasing an additional 647,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waterfront Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Regency Centers by 176.4% during the 1st quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC now owns 887,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,279,000 after purchasing an additional 566,136 shares in the last quarter. 90.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regency Centers stock opened at $54.32 on Monday. Regency Centers Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.97 and a fifty-two week high of $78.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $9.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.64.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. Regency Centers’s payout ratio is currently 88.34%.

Several research analysts recently commented on REG shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Regency Centers from $57.50 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Regency Centers from $79.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Regency Centers from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Compass Point decreased their price target on Regency Centers from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Regency Centers from $78.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.27.

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

