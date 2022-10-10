Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Offerpad Solutions Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:OPAD)

Offerpad Solutions Inc. (NYSE:OPAD – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Offerpad Solutions in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Colantuoni now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.15) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.17). Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $1.20 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Offerpad Solutions’ current full-year earnings is $0.01 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Offerpad Solutions’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.01 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.04) EPS.

Offerpad Solutions (NYSE:OPAD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported 0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of 0.06 by -0.02. Offerpad Solutions had a net margin of 1.30% and a return on equity of 22.51%. The company had revenue of 1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 1.13 billion.

Offerpad Solutions Price Performance

OPAD has been the topic of several other reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Offerpad Solutions from $2.00 to $1.20 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Offerpad Solutions in a report on Monday, July 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Compass Point lowered their price target on shares of Offerpad Solutions to $4.75 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on shares of Offerpad Solutions from $10.00 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Offerpad Solutions from $4.75 to $2.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Offerpad Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of 5.10.

NYSE OPAD opened at 1.01 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is 1.53 and its 200 day moving average price is 3.20. Offerpad Solutions has a 1 year low of 1.00 and a 1 year high of 9.20. The company has a market cap of $249.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 1.11.

Insider Transactions at Offerpad Solutions

In other news, Director Roberto Marco Sella bought 140,359 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of 1.68 per share, with a total value of 235,803.12. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,378,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately 2,315,218.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 59.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Offerpad Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Offerpad Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Offerpad Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in Offerpad Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Offerpad Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. 54.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Offerpad Solutions Company Profile

Offerpad Solutions Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in buying, selling, renting, and renovating properties to homeowners in the United States. It operates iBuying, a real estate solutions platform for on-demand customer. The company provides customer-centric experience, which enables them to sell and buy homes online with streamlined access to ancillary services, such as mortgage and title insurance services.

