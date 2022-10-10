Research Analysts Set Expectations for Airspan Networks Holdings Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:MIMO)

Airspan Networks Holdings Inc. (NYSE:MIMO – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Barrington Research issued their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Airspan Networks in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 5th. Barrington Research analyst A. Paris expects that the company will earn ($0.20) per share for the quarter. Barrington Research has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Airspan Networks’ current full-year earnings is ($1.08) per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Airspan Networks’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.99) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.34) EPS.

Airspan Networks (NYSE:MIMO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $46.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.17 million.

MIMO opened at $2.30 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.80. The company has a market cap of $166.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 0.38. Airspan Networks has a 12-month low of $1.82 and a 12-month high of $8.00.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MIMO. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Airspan Networks during the first quarter valued at $49,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Airspan Networks by 13.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 53,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 6,369 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Airspan Networks by 323.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 43,640 shares during the period. 68.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO David Mark Elias Brant sold 11,188 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.59, for a total value of $28,976.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 678,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,757,400.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 24,225 shares of company stock valued at $67,506. Insiders own 47.30% of the company’s stock.

Airspan Networks Holdings Inc designs and produces wireless network equipment for 4G and 5G networks for mainstream public telecommunications service providers and private network implementations. It offers a range of 4G and 5G network build and network densification products with a portfolio of software and hardware tools for indoor and outdoor, compact femto, pico, micro, and macro base stations, as well as fixed wireless access and backhaul solutions portfolio for point-to-point and point-to-multipoint applications.

