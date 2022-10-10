Research Analysts Set Expectations for Heritage Financial Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:HFWA)

Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson boosted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Heritage Financial in a report released on Friday, October 7th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $2.16 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.15. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Heritage Financial’s current full-year earnings is $2.13 per share.

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $57.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.23 million. Heritage Financial had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 33.11%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS.

Separately, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Heritage Financial to $34.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th.

Shares of HFWA opened at $28.06 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $985.02 million, a PE ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 0.54. Heritage Financial has a fifty-two week low of $20.95 and a fifty-two week high of $28.42.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Heritage Financial’s payout ratio is 38.01%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Heritage Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Heritage Financial by 75.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its position in Heritage Financial by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its position in Heritage Financial by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in Heritage Financial by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 78.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to small and medium sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand deposits, interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, personal checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

